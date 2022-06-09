Popular Nollywood actress and brand influencer, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to social media to celebrate her birthday

The mother of one shared photos and videos of her in a gold ball gown with a flower crown on her head

Only a day ago, actress, Adunni Ade, took to her Instagram page to share photos in honour of her birthday

June 9 holds a special place in the heart of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh as she turns a year older.

The actress turned a year older. Credit: Tonto Dikeh

Source: Instagram

The popular actress shared photos and videos of herself in a stunning off-shoulder ball gown.

The regal look designed by Amy Aghomi featured a corset bodice with differently styled sleeves. One of the sleeves was designed with flower appliques while the other sleeve had studs.

She wore her hair in a center part ponytail and a natural glam look.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

For her hair, she embellished her gorgeous hairdo with a flower crown that complimented the gold look.

See the video below:

Adunni Ade is fierce and fabulous as she rocks 4 stunning looks for her birthday

Birthdays are special for many people and for Adunni Ade, it was the perfect reason to pull all the stops in order to slay in style.

The mother of two who clocked a year older on June 7, took to her Instagram page of over 2 million followers to share photos from her glamorous birthday shoots.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at all four ensembles which she donned for her special day.

I love how I look in clothes: Toke Makinwa says as she rocks daring bodysuit in new photos

The feline, figure-hugging Mugler bodysuit, with its generous cutouts, has become ubiquitous with quite a number of female American singers ranging from Billie Eilish, Beyonce, Cardi B, to Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo.

Now, it appears our very own media girl and budding actress, Toke Makinwa, has jumped on the trend and it has undoubtedly caused quite a ruckus on social media.

She shared photos on both her Instagram and Twitter accounts sparking a torrent of reactions from her fans and followers.

Source: Legit.ng