Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, took to her Instagram page to share photos in which she showed off her nails

In the caption, the actress lamented over the cost of getting her nails done which she revealed was N60,000

Her fans have since reacted to the revelation with some sharing their thoughts about the cost of the nails

Maintaining certain beauty standards do not always come cheap and this is something Nkechi Blessing Sunday knows all too well.

The actress lamented about the cost of her manicure. Credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actress and brand influencer recently took to her Instagram page to share some new photos.

In the stack of photos in which she donned a rainbow coloured blouse, the actress is seen flaunting her nails.

In the caption, the actress who is reportedly abroad at the moment revealed she spent N60,000 getting the nails done.

She captioned:

"Yes I am showing you the Nails cus this whole nails na 100$ A whole 60k Gbese oooooo Which acct I want write this one Bayi?"

Social media users react

central_exquisite_clothing:

"Hummm omo money good o if my business see this kind money e go go up small❤️❤️❤️"

haysterlaundromat:

"It's really beautiful, expensive nails for expensive woman❤️"

miss__uche12

"Billionaire NBS ❤️"

favzyblossom:

"Wow money good but the nails is so Fyn ooo money wey I go use for my business like this "

oluwaseyiaiyedogbon:

"But the nails are very beautiful and attractive "

