A Nigerian lady identified as Adaoma recently got married to the love of her life in a gorgeous Igbo traditional outfit

The ensemble was heavily inspired by Nollywood actress Rita Dominic's look for her own traditional wedding a couple of weeks ago

Several fashion lovers have shared their thoughts on how well she nailed the interesting dress recreation

The wedding day is pretty special to most women and this explains why a lot is often put into ensuring they look their best on that special day.

This was clearly the case for a lady identified as Adaoma who made a beautiful bride on her special day.

The bride replicated Rita Dominic's look. Credit: @reemorestudios, @ovia_reflex

Source: Instagram

For her traditional wedding ceremony, Adaoma sported a purple corset bodice cold shoulder look as one of her ensembles for the day.

The short dress with a side draping was embellished with a coral headpiece, and multiple strands of coral beads around her neck, wrists and waist.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check it out below:

Interestingly, the loo was heavily inspired by Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic's look for her own wedding a couple of weeks ago.

For one of her looks at the star-studded event, the actress donned a blue lace dress in the exact design copied by Adaoma which was originally designed by Tubo.

Check out her look below:

Fashion lovers share thoughts on whether she got the dress recreation

stephine_goldennn:

"She nailed it ❤️"

zeniabeauty120

"She tried 80%"

meritiscents:

"Not really."

shashiyenshi:

"They even look alike."

betty_afolami:

"Na that Rita corset gangan be the style !!"

msbimbo1:

"Not bad at all…70%."

tummywrap_byvee:

"Yes she did an amazing job"

miz_belemzy:

"Tailored to perfection I must say and ooooh what a striking resemblance."

jera.ochia:

"Yes she did 97%, Rita waist got a curve than her own❤️❤️"

Super creative: Lady applauded over model Iman's 2021 Met Gala dress recreation

A Nigerian designer, Zana Ruse, recently presented her final project at the fashion school she attended and it has left many people impressed.

For the project, the talented lady stepped way out of the box to create a gold ensemble heavily inspired by Iman Abdulmajid's 2021 Met Gala look.

Recall the Somalian top model left the fashion world stunned when she stepped out in an otherworldly custom brocade bustier and trousers paired with a tiered, gilded feather cage overskirt and bespoke matching headpiece.

Source: Legit.ng