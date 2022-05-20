Tiwa Savage has taken to social media to share some new photos of herself in an expensive designer ensemble

The talented singer and mother of one is seen in the photos dressed in an ensemble from the new Fendace collection

The Fendace collection is a collaboration released by high-end luxury fashion houses, Fendi and Verscae

Tiwa Savage is one Nigerian celebrity who continues to prove that when it comes to rocking fashionable looks, she is a boss.

The singer who is currently on tour in North America performed to an excited audience dressed from head to bottom in an expensive designer ensemble - Fendace.

The total cost of her look is worth over N2 million. Credit: Tiwa Savage, Fendi, Versace

Source: Instagram

Fendace: Fendi X Versace

Fendace is the brainchild of Versace chief creative officer, Donatella Versace, Silvia Venturini Fendi, and Kim Jones, artistic director of Fendi couture and womenswear.

“The campaign captures the same sense of friendship and energy we had when we were designing the collection. Kim is a visionary designer and innovator. To me, Fendace will always mean love,” says Donatella Versace.

The Fendace collections was created in September 2021 as the two fashion directors turned to their Versace and Fendi labels where Versace designed a collection for Fendi and Jones created a collection for Versace.

Price check

Tiwa, in the photos, donned the Fendace gold baroque pyjama set which - according to the website - are sold separately. The pyjama top is retailing for N777,700 and the bottoms going for N591,100.

She sported a black Fendace logo baseball cap selling for N267,600 and styled the cap with a gold baroque silk foulard retailing for N242,700.

Spotted in her hand was a Fendace logo crystal enriched travel cup and it is selling for a whopping N591,100.

Source: Legit.ng