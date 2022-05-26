Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, recently took to her Instagram page to celebrate the end of Nigerian Idols' 7th season

The songbird and mother of one shared a series of photos in which she donned a velvet mini dress

This comes a few days after social media influencer, Ashmusy was dragged online over her choice of outfit

Simi may not be everyone's favourite when it comes to celebrities who pull off fashionable looks, but she has her moments when she leaves jaws hanging.

This is undoubtedly one of such moments.

The singer donned a velvet dress. Credit: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

The Naked Wire crooner who was a judge on the music show, Nigerian Idols season 7, took to her Instagram page to celebrate the end of the show.

In the photos, she donned a mini dress with puffy sleeves. The faux wrap velvet dress which dropped beautifully around her body flattered her curves as she posed for some snapshots.

Swipe to see the photos below:

