Florence Otedola who is better known as DJ Cuppy has taken to social media to share her experience wearing a balaclava

In the video shared, the music enthusiast is seen rocking the pink headgear exposing only her eyes

Sharing the post, the Jollof On The Jet crooner complained about the heat, questioning how Rema does it

Balaclavas are some of the hottest things in fashion right now and it appears DJ Cuppy has jumped n the trendy look too.

Some fans shared their thoughts. Credit: @cuppymusic, @heisrema

Source: Instagram

Real name Florence Otedola, the music enthusiast performed at a gig that took place at the University of Warwick and she was dressed in her favourite colour - pink.

She donned a pink balaclava with the cloth headgear only exposing her eyes and nothing more.

While she may have carried on and given the party attendees a good time, the balaclava didn't exactly provide her with comfort.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In an Instagram Story shared, she revealed that she had to battle with heat, questioning how Mavin artiste, Rema, has been able to pull off the balaclava trend.

In her words:

"Rema, how do you do it? I thought I was going to die of heat."

Social media users react

_pulzen_:

"He's always shirtless tho"

sky_spyder:

"Them dey use light material you use cardigan wat do you expect "

makanaki_042:

"You are the DJ u are gana spend more time definitely REMA ain't playing 10hrs straight."

Nigerians react as woman with very high-slit dress struggles to cover herself in trending video

A lady's decision to rock a rather daring outfit to an event has been met with mixed reactions on social media.

While high slits are currently in vogue, it appears not every slit makes the cut in what is considered elegant fashion.

A video shared by the comic page, Krakshq, shows a lady at an event in a fitted floor-length dress with its slit going up all the way, just inches shy of her waist.

Dripping in luxury: Fashionista Priscilla Ojo steps out with N2.5m designer handbag

Priscilla Ojo may have shot into the limelight as the daughter of popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, but she certainly is making a name for herself gradually.

Asides from running her own fashion brand, the young lady has also proven to be a lover of all things luxury fashion.

Just recently, she shared some photos of herself which appeared to have been taken in the back of a car.

Sitting pretty in a strapless white mini dress, the fashionista posed with her green handbag from Maison Goyard worth a lot of money.

Source: Legit.ng