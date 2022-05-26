Social media users have been buzzing with reactions over a video of a man dancing who looks like RMD

The Canada-based Nigerian man identified as Nevsjay on Instagram has a page where he posts dance videos and stylish photos

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights five times the lookalike silver foxes rocked some eye-catching looks

Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo may have New competition - at least in terms of getting the ladies’ attention - and a video trending online has everything to do with it.

Both men share a similar sense of style. Credit: Nebsjay, RMD

Source: Instagram

The subject of the video is a 49-year-old man identified as Nebsjay who is seen pulling off some sleek dance moves, looking rather stylish.

Nebsjay who appears to be based in Canada has an Instagram page dedicated to showing off his dance moves, his sense of style and his love for keeping fit.

Interestingly, there are people who seem to believe he shares a resemblance with RMD as regards their physical looks and their sense of style.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at their sense of style in five comparisons.

Check them out below:

1. Nebsjay and RMD in traditional looks

In the photo below, Nebsjay is seen rocking a two-piece ensemble comprising of a dashiki and a pair of well-tailored pants.

He paired the look with a kube cap and some blue suede shoes embellished with some designs.

For accessories, he sported a simple cross pendant necklace and his signature black frames.

RMD is not one to go easy when it comes to rocking stylish looks.

In the photo below, he dons a black striped agbada ensemble with a coordinating cap.

He accessorised with a single strand of coral beads and an orange pair of sandals with black soles.

2. Nebsjay and RMD in suit

In some of his latest uploads, Nebsjay sports a blue and black checkered suit.

He paired the print look with a black turtleneck top, a fedora hat and a pair of sleek black shoes. For accessory, he sported a sling bag.

Here, RMD kept things formal in a double-breasted three-piece suit.

With a pink print bowtie worn over his white-collar shirt, he paired the look with some orange socks worn underneath black shoes.

The actor certainly knows how to pull off sleek looks.

3. Nebsjay and RMD in shorts

Keeping things laidback appears to be another thing Nebsjay does effortlessly.

Here, he puts his calves on display in navy blue shorts which he paired with a white shirt and a pink sweater with 'Azul Crew' emblazoned in blue fonts.

Interestingly, he paired the outfit with some black boots.

Nebsjay isn't the only one who can pull off shorts in such a suave manner as out very own RMD is a boss in his own lane.

The seasoned actor sported a pair of camo shorts which he paired with a green hooded athletic shirt. He finished off the look with some impressive kicks.

4. Nebsjay and RMD in casual

We all love a man who can slay in formal as well as casual looks and Nebsjay certainly knows his onions.

The stylish man sported a blue striped onesie which he paired with some sneakers and a sling bag.

In his hand was what appears to be a beenie.

In this photo, RMD rocks a sleek and well-tailored two-piece ensemble.

While the top is designed in blue, grey and red colours, the pants are in plain blue.

He accessories with a rosary, a brown tote bag and a pair of white sneakers.

5. Nebsjay and RMD in all-black

When it comes to rocking monochromatic looks, these white-haired silver foxes don't play around.

Here, RMD sports an all-black ensemble consisting of a black long-sleeve shirt with Bishop collar, a pair of black pants and a scally cap.

He finished off the look with a pair of black sneakers with cream laces.

Nebsjay in the video which has since gone viral online, is seen in an all-black look dancing his way into the hearts of many people.

Here, he rocked a black shirt which he buttoned halfway up, leaving his chest partly exposed.

He tucked the shirts into a pair of black pants and finished off the look with some sleek black shoes.

The men may live in different countries but they certainly share an affinity for looking their very best regardless of their ages.

