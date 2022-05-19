A man is currently trending on social media for his fashion choices bordering on hair and sense of style

In a now-trending video posted on Instagram, he is seen showing off his short braided lace front wig which he proceeds to rock

Several internet users have reacted to the video with some making fun of the braided hair and his eyebrows

It goes without saying that ladies aren't the only ones going the extra mile to look peng and fashionable.

A video currently trending is a clear example.

The video has sparked reactions online. Credit: Sabiradio

Source: Instagram

While many are gradually easing into the idea of wearing wigs, many of whom do so try to keep it subtle by going for a low cut look.

Well, not this guy!

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the video posted by blogger, Sabi Radio, the man is seen holding the short braided lace front wig in the first montage followed by photos of him wearing the wig.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Internet users reacted with amusement to the video and the wig wasn't the only thing that was trolled.

Check out some comments below:

successdiva:

"This is not the ladies’ man."

la_doosh:

"This actually looks cool on him."

chisomagomoh:

"From his brows, i just gave up."

strandsbyivyann:

"Man sef when carry micro blade brows. una too do."

its.giftie

"If you don’t get out of my front now!!!"

misterdjpoza1:

"Is this not a crime?"

taadahh_:

"I can't look passed his micro bladed brows though."

nessa_chick:

"Immediately NO! From the micro bladed brows to the relaxed beards then this wig to crown it all."

All the hair is in the lashes: Reactions as lady's edges chop off after using hair glue for weeks

While looking good is good business, it can have damaging consequences if care is not taken. This is clearly the case for a lady who has suffered massive hair loss, as seen in a video trending online.

The video which was posted by blogger, Sabi Radio, sees the lady with her hair chopped up almost halfway in.

According to the gist, the hair loss was due to the fact that she used hair lace glues for a couple of weeks.

Source: Legit.ng