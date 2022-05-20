A little boy got his school uniform from the tailor and it looked like the tailor failed to measure him before going to work

The school uniform is grossly oversized and the boy struggled to use it to walk properly because it entangled his legs

Social media has reacted to the video of the young boy in his uniform, with many saying the boy could use it to finish school

A Nigerian kid has been handed a long uniform that is way bigger than him by his tailor and many have reacted sharply to it.

When the video emerged on the internet, it got social media users talking with some saying it is normal to give big uniforms to kids since they grow fast.

The boy struggled to walk with his big uniform. Photo credit: @dabod_speed.

Source: Twitter

He couldn't walk properly in it

The video which has gone viral showed the boy trying and struggling hard to walk properly with the unform because it entagled his legs.

The little kid fell on the ground at a point in the video shared by @dabod_speed, probably because he marched the uniform.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@OlibeJ said:

"He'll grow into it."

@A_deoye commented:

"This is quite economical if you’d ask me. No sewing of uniform till primary 3, and if Ethan doesn’t have the height….he’d wear till primary 6. A win win situation here."

@favourite_meal

"Others dey wear shirt go school but your brother dey wear jalabia as per senior man Wetin remain na to buy that dubai scarf tie am for em head make the Arab swag complete."

@ugo_prisca said:

"Make Una do am tuck in nah, or use needle and thread tack am, as he dey grow, Una go dey increase the length, abi Una no read home economics for school."

