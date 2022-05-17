A video of a lady has since gone viral on social media after it showed her with no hair edges and extralong lashes

According to the gist, the massive hair loss was the result of using hair lace glues for a couple of weeks

Several internet users have reacted to the video with many advising her to use some of her lashes to replace her edges

While looking good is good business, it can have damaging consequences if care is not taken.

This is clearly the case for a lady who has suffered massive hair loss, as seen in a video trending online.

Source: Instagram

The video which was posted by blogger, Sabi Radio, sees the lady with her hair chopped up almost halfway in.

According to the gist, the hair loss was due to the fact that she used hair lace glues for a couple of weeks.

Check out the video below:

Social media users are concerned about her lashes

While the hair loss is quite disturbing, her long artificial eyelashes seem to be stealing some of the spotlights as well.

ms_ebun:

"The edges aren’t the only problem here sis Your lashes will soon pull off too‍♀️"

nita_nashe:

"The problem now is that, the same thing might happen to her lashes with the way I’m seeing it ooo."

mzolanma:

"And she’s not bothered about that handfan in her eyes?"

i_am_rosyboo:

"Use the lashes and pad the edges."

that_blessedbae:

"All the hair is in the lashes."

ruthy__cee:

"And you still get mind leave that lashes there. Where did you keep your fear of God."

cassymira_derah:

"Fix those lashes on your head ma’am."

chinny_005:

"She should take some strands from the lashes to replace her edges, problem solved!"

Source: Legit.ng