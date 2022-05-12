A video is currently trending on social media as it captures a woman showing off her heavily made face

The clip which has since gone viral has left several social media users amused with some questioning the rationale

Only a while ago, another young girl had caused quite a buzz on social media after she used the wrong shade of makeup foundation

A lady has become the latest example of why too much of everything is bad.

In a video posted by blogger, Gossip Mill, the lady is seen showing off her fully-done makeup look.

However, while the makeup may have been evenly applied, it appeared to have been done in excess giving her face a totally different shade from her neck.

Watch the video below:

Social media users share thoughts

Several internet users reacted to the video, most of whom pointed out that the makeup was heavily applied.

Check out comments below:

ediblesbylera_ipapanu:

"Art work leleyi ooooo...but the makeup artist sabi sha na too much of everything spoil am."

harriet.ok:

"It’s neat but too much."

joycy.ubi:

"This is a work of ART on a face... wow! Nice one."

soyinka.solomon:

"She be like clown."

timwesttt:

"There's beauty is mild make-up! A few highlights here, a few contours there! But some of y'all want to trend so bad! Mmawu, issokay, what do I know? ‍♂️"

_maryamtajud_:

"The makeup is neat and lovely but the overdo spoil am."

star_gyal01:

"Clean beat but excess of everything is not good."

