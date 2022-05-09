A lady has since gone viral on social media after sharing a video of her experience with a hair vendor

In the video, the lady is seen combing what appears to be tough hair, explaining this was what she got from a hair vendor

According to the outraged lady, she had paid N75k for 'bone straight hair' and got a fake version instead

A displeased customer has taken to social media to call out a hair vendor whom she believed cheated her out of a good wig.

The lady revealed she paid N75k for the wig. Photo credit: @krakshq

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by Krakshq, the lady is seen struggling to comb through the tough hair.

She then proceeded to show a picture of the hair she had ordered - what is popularly known as 'bone straight hair'.

However, what she got was entirely different from what was advertised. Still struggling to comb the hair, the lady revealed she had paid N75k for the hair and demanded a refund from the vendor whom she identified as Shade.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to hair video

heraldinechinaza:

"But some ladies sha, most of all these bone straight cost a lot and someone tells u 75k what are u expecting, yes there are good hairs of 75k maybe shorter lengths and bouncy hairs, no be straight hair."

_aniblack:

"I am still in awe of the one I bought I wish I have strength to post mine."

fhaevorite:

"Sometimes I wonder if these vendors feel you can’t find them if you want to"

isyfabia:

"How much did you pay it."

____shekemi:

"But if you self no be thief ,you self wan buy that hair for 75k but then again online hair vendors be doing too much these days, at least give her good straight hair instead of sponge for 75k."

labyannie:

"When u sef order bone straight 75k."

iampatrickoa:

"Maybe she should comb it with less violence. The hair dey vex for am."

finegirlsapphire:

"Some vendor nor get conscience how would you sell that kind of hair for 75k?"

Internet users share thoughts as lady expresses sadness over online order

When it comes to shopping online, not every experience ends beautifully. A clear example is the case of a lady whose video is currently trending online.

In the video shared by the comic page, Kraks TV, on Instagram, a model is seen in an all-white ensemble which is comprised of a strapless corset top, a mini skirt and a long jacket.

The model who sported blonde hair wore matching white high boots.

However, what the customer got was a far cry from the order. The fitting was wrong and unflattering on her body.

Source: Legit.ng