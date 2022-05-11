Habeeb Okikiola professionally known as Portable has taken to social media to update his fans about his new look

The controversial Nigerian singer posted photos and a video of himself getting his hair tinted in different colours

Several fans of the Zazoo crooner have taken to his comment section to share their thoughts about his hairstyle

If there is one thing certain about Portable, it is the fact that he is never afraid to experiment especially when it comes to his looks.

The singer whose affinity for going shirtless, has taken to social media to once again give his fans reasons to talk.

The look was posted on his social media page. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In a stack of photos and a video, the singer shared images of his new hairstyle and as expected, it is nothing short of bizarre.

In a cornrow-like form, his hair was dyed in different colours, each shade creating a distinction from the next.

Check out the look below:

Fans share thoughts on Portable's new hairstyle

mideposh:

"This one na rainbow hair Aja color color."

iam_jlo__:

"Which kind hair be this."

entmediahub:

"Na so.. Zazoo Rainbow."

didemoladavid:

"Ahhh rainbow season."

horlarzy_dripstores:

"Ologo rainbow."

