A video recently surfaced on social media which shows a man wearing a Louis Vuitton bag as a jacket

The brown duffle bag which according to reports retails for N755k, appeared to have been altered to create sleeves

Meanwhile, a lady recently got people talking on social media after sharing her shocking experience shopping online

High-end brand, Louis Vuitton, has over the years, catered to the fashion needs of people in love with luxury. And their items do not come cheap.

Perhaps, this explains why some people are making sure they get to enjoy their money's worth as much as possible.

Like turning one's duffle bag into a jacket.

The video left some people amused. Credit: @emeraldfashionblog

Source: Instagram

This is the case as seen in a now-trending video in which a man is seen showing off his LV duffle bag which he transformed into a jacket.

In the clip, he is seen holding the bag by its handles before proceeding to wear it on his body.

Check out the video below:

According to Gentleman's Gazette, in the US, with the strap, an LV duffle bag retails for N755k ($1,820) without tax or N589k ($1,420) without the shoulder strap

Social media users share thoughts on the jacket

jessie_bube:

"Wahala but I think he is being creative."

annalight_clothings:

"To me it just rubbish."

Source: Legit.ng