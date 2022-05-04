A lady currently trending on social media became the latest to get disappointed by her tailor over a dress

In a video shared by blogger, Sabi Radio, the lady had ordered a floor-length fitted mermaid dress but got something different instead

Many people have reacted to the video with amusement as they asked about the amount she paid

While there are tailors who continue to make happy fashionistas of their clients, there are those who are doing the opposite.

A case in point is the video currently trending in which yet another lady got disappointed by her tailor.

While she had ordered a fitted turquoise mermaid dress, what she got as seen in the second part of the video is a subpar version of the very stylish design.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of the dress

balo_ng:

"Did you pay the same amount for the dress? we should pity fashion designers sometimes o una go screenshot sophisticated work wey dem charge hundreds of thousands, you go beg tailor for 5k..no be so o."

the_only_ola:

"How much did she pay?"

kayjee_apparel:

"How much did she pay abeg."

_cyrillydia"

" them no take her measurement???? Let’s start there first."

jcnhelberg:

"Awww. How cute! She got an Elza dress. "

pweetychi2:

"Make she put hand for waist ,e go fine."

nikky_adiele:

"You’ll carry big style and go and meet abaya tailor,ask the person for her designer and get exactly what you want,and then for the tailor that accept what you can’t deliver,judgement day is coming."

cakestrish:

"But the color is the same na."

