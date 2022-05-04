Several months after Mercy Aigbe rocked a pearly look for her birthday, another lady has recreated the look

A photo of the latest style replication has left social media users with mixed feelings about the outcome

A while ago, Big Brother Naija star, Liquorose rocked a pearly dress similar to the one worn by Nengi for her birthday

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, is undoubtedly one of the most influential fashionistas in Nigeria and it shows in how often her looks get replicated.

Lady sparks mixed reactions as she replicates Mercy Aigbe's pearly birthday look

Source: Instagram

Just recently, yet another lady recreated one of her looks from her January birthday shoot.

The pearly dress which had multiple strands of pearls around the sleeves and skirt flattered the actress' curves in many beautiful ways.

Well, a lady recreated the off-shoulder dress only hers was infused with a sheer neckline.

Check out the photos below:

Hir or miss? Internet users share thoughts

symply_meg:

"Let's understand our body type before wearing an outfit please."

seadex_cherry:

"Miss and shift pls."

peachfit.ng:

"My own is what is wrong with some clients.. when you know you don't av same shape but you want to twin with mercy aigbe by all means and in the process even alter the design... I am certain she said "pls I don't want my breast to show too much like this" we get them plenty for our list "

southpawgalleries:

"Hit... just a little more fittings needed.. except the client is comfortable with not so tight dress..."

pinkdaisiesconfectionaries:

I think it's a hit. No 2 styles should be exactly alike and also difference in body shape so won't look exact."

ramon.antoinette:

"Sometimes when you order something, compare your bodies please...it's the same but different bodies."

glowpropsng:

"She tried..•° 7/10."

