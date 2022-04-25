On March 31, Big Brother Naija reality star Liquorose marked her birthday with some stylish photos

In one of the photos, the 2021 reality star rocked a dress heavily bejewelled with pearls, one similar to Nengi's birthday look in January

Fans have shared their thoughts on which of the reality star pulled off the pearly look with class and style

While most celebrities strive to maintain a unique sense of style that sets them apart from others, twin moments occur every once in a while.

This appears to be the case for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) stars, Liquorose and Nengi.

The ladies rocked similar looks for their birthdays. Photo credit: @liquorose, @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

In March, Shine Ya Eye star, Liquorose, took to social media to celebrate her birthday with some gorgeous photos. While she rocked different looks, one of them stood out effortlessly.

The reality star dazzled in a vintage-inspired dress bejewelled with strands of pearls. The dress which featured a sweetheart illusion neckline had the cold-shoulder sleeves designed like gloves.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The entertainer sported a nude makeup look and poured her wavy hair down and to the back. She accessorised with some gold sandals.

Check out the photos below:

Nengi in a pearly dress

Interestingly, Liquorosee isn't the first to rock the pearly dress design which was created by CEO Luminee.

In January 2020, BBNaija star, Nengi, left her fans impressed with how much she dolled out for her birthday shoot.

One of the outfits she rocked was the pearly look, only hers was in a brighter shade than Liquorose and she wore platinum blonde hair.

Her dress was sleeveless and she sported matching gloves. And unlike Liquorose, she posed barefooted for the photos.

Check them out below:

Fans share thoughts on who rocked the pearly look better

souvenirs_xpert_gh:

"Liquorose killed it❤️"

peelaura:

"The two outfit is very lovely on both ladies ❤️"

extra.sweetsteph_:

"LIQUROSE DEALT WITH EVERY BIT OF IT ❤️"

floxycush:

"Thumbs up for the boththey both rock it so well✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️'

goo_geh:

"Nengi ate and left no crumbs."

telehshow:

"Liquor all the way."

bellssimone:

"Yes, but I like Nengi's the best. She’s not overdressed."

BBNaija star Liquorose proves singer Rihanna is her style twin with 3 looks

When Liquorose is not rocking baggy jeans with oversized t-shirts, she's flaunting curves and skin in form-fitting and sometimes, revealing outfits.

Well, this probably explains why she has an affinity for Rihanna- or at least her sense of style.

Just like the Barbadian singer, Liqurose has continued to drop jaws and cause a buzz with almost everything she puts on.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at three times Liquorose replicated Rihanna's style.

Source: Legit.ng