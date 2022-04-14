Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has a strong fashion side that not many people are aware of

In addition to her talent in movies, and boldness in speaking on national issues, Yvonne also has great taste in fashion

The selected photos show how well she is able to rock anything she wears to the admiration of her fans on social media

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, is known by many for her talent in movies, and confidence in speaking on national matters.

What most people are not aware of, however, is the fact that Yvonne is also fashionable, as shown in her photos on social media.

She is one of the female celebs who a lot of fans look up to; probably, it is because of this that Yvonne maintains decency in the photos she shares online.

A collage of Yvonne Nelson. Photo credit: @yvonnenelsongh/Instagram

Source: Original

Legit.ng brings you five of Yvonne’s photos that show how fashionable she is.

1. Slaying in African print:

2. The red-themed dress for her movie premiere:

3. Also a lover of sneakers with designer socks:

4. Rocking a sporty look:

5. Whether long or short, Yvonne rocks her African print so well:

Yvonne Nelson clears the air over loved-up video with Nigerian skit maker Nasty Blaq

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson shut down rumours that she was in a relationship with Nasty Blaq after the skit maker shared a video on Instagram.

Nasty was sighted with the actress in what seemed to be different loved-up moments and fans could not help but jump to conclusions.

Before the narrative would spin out of control, Yvonne Nelson took to her Twitter account with a post that showed that she was on a job with the skit maker.

According to her, she doesn't remember the last time she was in love and urged her fans to relax since they know her profession.

Yvonne Nelson chokes cinema with movie premiere on Valentine's Day

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, has proven herself as a force to reckon with in the movie industry after the successful premiere of her new movie, The Men We Love.

Yvonne's Movie premiere had a great turn-up in numbers at its premiere at the Silverbird cinema in the Accra mall.

Many fans and movie lovers made it a date to watch the much-publicized movie.

Source: Legit.ng