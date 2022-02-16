Popular Nigerian skit maker, Nasty Blaq chose Valentine's Day to share a loved-up video with Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

As expected, many people took the video to mean that something is going on between Nasty and Yvonne

Taking to Twitter, the Ghanaian star advised her fans to relax and remember that she is a professional in her profession

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has shut down rumours that she is in a relationship with Nasty Blaq after the skit maker shared a video on Instagram.

Nasty was sighted with the actress in what seemed to be different loved-up moments and fans could not help but jump into conclusions.

Yvonne Nelson and Nasty Blaq in loved-up video Photo credit: @nastyblaq

Source: Instagram

Y'all should relax

Before the narrative would spin out of control, Yvonne Nelson took to her Twitter account with a post that showed that she was on a job with the skit maker.

According to her, the actress doesn't remember the last time she was in love and urged her fans to relax since they know her profession.

"So nasty blakk got all you guys like this? I don’t even remember the last time i was in love. Chill guys! Know my profession and relax!"

See the post below:

Reactions

rayartworld:

"Chill…na acting."

cthulhu007:

"You knack or you no knack Yvonne ?"

@appiahbreezy:

"People will fall for anything online. Tell them"

@Badbwoy301:

"Ghanaians don’t need your explanation just do what go make you happy."

@ThoughtPillow:

"@yvonnenelsongh Things shouldn't move you like that. You know it's just acting so why are you pressed. This is the second tweet I've seen from you on this Nasty and You video."

Actress Yvonne Nelson chokes cinema with movie premiere on Valentine's Day

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, has proven herself as a force to reckon with in the movie industry after the successful premiere of her new movie, The Men We Love.

Yvonne's Movie premiere had a great turn-up in numbers at its premiere at the Silverbird cinema in the Accra mall. Many fans and movie lovers made it a date to watch the much publicized movie.

Majid Michelle, James Gardiner, Prince David Osei, were amongst the celebrities that came to throw their weight behind their colleague.

Source: Legit.ng