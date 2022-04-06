Popular Nigerian designer, Toyin Lawani, has taken to social media to share some photos of three cowry-embellished designs she created

This comes barely a few hours after CEO Luminee was called out by an Ivorian brand, Lafalaise Don over the theft of their intellectual property

The design in question was the dress created for Eniola Alao for Femi Adebayo's recent movie premiere

The design holds a strong resemblance with the cowry dress costume designed for Olivia Yace at the 2021 Miss World contest

Abiodun Folashade Tokunbo, the CEO of Anjy Luminee, may be receiving heat online over intellectual property theft but it appears Toyin Lawani is seizing the opportunity to market her designs.

Lawani shared photos of her own designs. Photo credit: @tiannahsplacempire, @ceolumineeofficial

Source: Instagram

In what appears to be shade directed at Luminee, Lawani recently took to her Instagram page to share photos of three different designs she created that featured cowries.

Recall earlier on, Luminee was called out by Ivorian brand, Lafalaise Don, for replicating one of their designs and not giving any credit to them, claiming the design as her creation.

Recall the Ivorian brand had created the ethereal costume for Olivia Yace, who represented the country at the 2021 Miss World beauty pageant.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Luminee created a design undeniably similar to that of Lafalaise, for film star, Eniola Alao, for the premiere of Femi Adebayo's movie.

Well, following the criticisms Luminee has been receiving over the design, Lawani went on to share a photo of herself rocking a two-piece asoke suite embellished with cowries.

See post below:

She went on to share a second design - a cowry bikini set designed for actress Iyabo Ojo, for her birthday.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"As they said cowries is trending now, let’s drop many times The STARMAKER king of fashion has done Epic creations with it."

For the final post, she shared a photo of her all-white ensemble which she rocked for her birthday.

See post below:

Recreation better than original: Reactions as lady replicates Yemi Alade's look

In 2021, Nigerian singer Yemi Alade, rocked a beautiful pink look for one of the episodes of The Voice Nigeria season 3.

The fashionista stunned in a gorgeous custom-made pink metallic dress with dramatic sleeves by Xtrabrideslagos and styled by the talented Mimi Yina.

Well, the look was recently recreated by an Abuja-based fashion designer identified as Krystal Clothing.

Source: Legit.ng