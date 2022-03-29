Some photos of a lady rocking a unique dress that made her look like a mobile table have since gone viral on social media

In the trending photos, she is seen at an event, her dress in the shape of a table was decorated with plates of food

Only a while ago, several Nigerians reacted to a pair of uniquely designed knee-length shoes by a 3D artist in Germany

While it remains uncertain the reason behind the look, photos of a lady rocking what appears to be a table-inspired dress has gone viral.

The photos were initially shared on Facebook by a much-amused user identified as Mallam Obash, and they appeared to have been taken at an event.

His caption read:

"What will I not see on this meta app."

The lady rocked a unique dress. Photo credit: Mallam Obash

In the three photos currently trending on social media, the lady who sported a kinky hair updo is seen dressed in a floral print white and red blouse and pants with a white table-like joining at her center.

On the 'table' part of her dress are different plates of food and a tumbler. She is also surrounded by other people at the event.

It remains uncertain if she was a guest or a waitress at the event.

Check out the photos shared on Facebook by another user below:

