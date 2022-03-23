One of the works of an artist identified as Davina India on Instagram has gone viral on social media

The uniquely designed shoes which are knee-length seems to have left quite a number of people with mixed feelings

Davina India is a German brand known for 3D fashion and their page of over 28,000 followers displays their numerous works

More often than not, fashion shows see some out-of-box designs that sometimes are not just crazy but appear purely for artistic purposes.

This appears to be the case in this story and German artist, Davina India, takes centre stage in this article.

Nigerians have reacted to the shoes. Credit: Hal Bergman Photography, @davinaindia (Instagram)

Source: Getty Images

About Davina India

According to The Maimi Student, India began creating pieces from her own imagination, using materials and textures from the graphic design world to create her work.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As digital fashion is a world of endless opportunities, India has created pieces from accessories like sunglasses to shoes to even dresses.

Speaking about their design, she had this to say in a 2021 interview:

"My designs are a combination of filigree natural organic shapes mixed with sci-fi and coated in fairy dust ;) The DNA of my design is the love for detail, detail and detaiiil. I love shiny chrome and glass materials, fine shapes and form combinations you couldn’t wear in real life (for example the thin form of my heels haha) and that is what makes 3D fashion creations so exiting, there are no rules."

Check one of her designs below:

Social media users react

However, it appears not everyone seems to be a fan of the design.

Check out some comments below:

david.agusiy:

“I am groot.”.

sweetrhukiee:

"What in the thorns is this."

adesanwolaa:

"Please I don't want to see this at night."

fashiondoctor19:

"Na this type shoe dem wear for first testaments."

aelmahh:

"Where do you think you’re going wearing those."

nuellaiboko:

"You can wear it to the evil forest."

realwalker_omg:

"This gonna hurt legs."

becky_greyson:

"Wetin b diz."

hypeteens9ja:

"Witchcraft prom night."

nn.enna:

"There is shoe and there is sheew."

chinasa_obieze:

"You can wear it to "Garden of Eden".

charisorganicskincare:

"When they say match the devil, this is the shoe you use."

Is this a joke? Reactions as runway models unable to walk in weird-looking shoes

Just recently, a video surfaced on social media of some runway models which has got people talking.

In the video, the models are seen rocking some abstract - and perhaps - futuristic shoes in beige and nude shades.

The design of the shoes, however, prevents the models from walking properly and the video shows them moving in slow, robotic motions.

Mixed reactions trail photos of shoe options lady selected for her bridal party

For brides, ensuring that their bridesmaids come through looking their very best on that special day is something they are often intentional about.

However, not every bride's fashion taste aligns with her bridesmaids and this appears to be the case for a Twitter user identified as @Brielieve.

She recently took to her page to share photos of three silver shoes - one plain wedge, one bedazzled wedge and low-heel sandals.

Source: Legit.ng