A Nigerian man's comment on a fashion vendor's page has caused quite a buzz on social media regarding female body types.

A Twitter hair vendor identified as @_Matriarch, recently shared photos of four different dresses and asked her followers to pick one.

A man's comment on a post about dresses has sparked mixed reactions online.

Another user, whose name has been blurred out in screenshots that have since gone viral, commented on the post, asking for an option that would be more suited for his wife whom he revealed has a big stomach.

In his words:

"Don't you have dresses for women with big stomachs? My wife has a big stomach and I don't think this dresses will fit her?"

Social media users react

The comment went viral with many people sharing their thoughts on whether he was body-shaming his wife or simply being considerate of her body type.

Check out some of the comments from netizens below:

fabricstudiobyjay:

"At this rate there won't be what I ordered V what I got!"

virtualassistantng:

"He didn't say anything wrong. He acknowledges his wife's big belly and is looking for something suitable for her. That's a good man right there please."

thegirloyin:

"I hope fashion designers on social media start learning to be realistic tho it’s not everyone that has this shape and their target audience should be everyone irrespective of the body type."

i_am_zorah:

"But at least he is considerate."

franzeeta:

"He did not say he had a problem with his wife's 'big stomach'. Many guys like big women you know? You guys are the ones causing problems."

dear_enayi:

"Lmaoo. Oga!! You're behind the times. Don't let social media fool you. Most of these dresses are being sewn in a way your Wifey's belly will be hidden. Some designers are badass They will package everything for wifey, to the extent you gonna pay more bride price. E.g veekeejames. So don't worry sir."

1__sunflower:

"How is he body shaming? Lol. That's a husband looking out for his wife's interest . He has owned that! Would you rather he buys the "flat tummy size" for his wife? That's the real body shaming knowing too well, e no go fit. They probably joke about this behind closed doors. Make una rest. Besides, na big tummy she get, she no kill person."

ilbconlinemarket:

"The guy’s enquiry sounds genuine and shading as well, don't even know what to say."

oluwaseyilovert:

"But it's true most of us get big tummy put us into consideration when designing. T for thanks."

