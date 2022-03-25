As Long as She’s Happy With it: Mixed Reactions as Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Goes Blonde
- Popular Nollywood veteran, Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde has taken to social media to debut her new look
- In the series of photos and videos, the actress is seen rocking a platinum blonde hairdo, sharing photos of the big chop
- Several internet users have reacted with mixed feelings with some pointing out the shade wasn't right for her
Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde has left social media in a frenzy after she shared some new photos looking rather different.
The talented Nollywood actress and filmmaker went for a dramatic switch up her look by not just chopping a large part of it off but also dyeing it.
In the photos, the Alter Ego actress donned a long-sleeved button-down tiered dress in the colour pink.
For her hairstyle, she sported a stylish haircut which she had dyed in a platinum blonde shade - almost white.
Sharing the photos, she asked her fans what they thought of the look.
Swipe to see photos and videos of her hair:
Social media users share thoughts
thrift_affordable:
"Honestly nahhhh. You’re beautiful but this colour is not flattering at all."
onyin_pascy:
"Hmmmm nah to be honest."
bre__ndyy:
"Nahhhh..makes u look older."
glamourmimi_official:
"Mummy this your hairstyle is not fine oooo."
uche.okoye4real:
"Please don't be offended Mami but it's not fine on u."
officialdoctorjulz:
"I so wish it was rose pink but we appreciate the boldness mama."
ankarasupplier:
"As long as she’s happy with it…♀️"
vanitystylez:
"A whole mess! The coloring job is terrible! Love her tho just bad choice of hairstyle."
iamsimplyryan_:
"It's nice .. why everybody dey talk Nay?"
