Popular Nollywood veteran, Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde has taken to social media to debut her new look

In the series of photos and videos, the actress is seen rocking a platinum blonde hairdo, sharing photos of the big chop

Several internet users have reacted with mixed feelings with some pointing out the shade wasn't right for her

Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde has left social media in a frenzy after she shared some new photos looking rather different.

The talented Nollywood actress and filmmaker went for a dramatic switch up her look by not just chopping a large part of it off but also dyeing it.

The new look has sparked reactions. Photo credit: @realomosexy

Source: Instagram

In the photos, the Alter Ego actress donned a long-sleeved button-down tiered dress in the colour pink.

For her hairstyle, she sported a stylish haircut which she had dyed in a platinum blonde shade - almost white.

Sharing the photos, she asked her fans what they thought of the look.

Swipe to see photos and videos of her hair:

Social media users share thoughts

thrift_affordable:

"Honestly nahhhh. You’re beautiful but this colour is not flattering at all."

onyin_pascy:

"Hmmmm nah to be honest."

bre__ndyy:

"Nahhhh..makes u look older."

glamourmimi_official:

"Mummy this your hairstyle is not fine oooo."

uche.okoye4real:

"Please don't be offended Mami but it's not fine on u."

officialdoctorjulz:

"I so wish it was rose pink but we appreciate the boldness mama."

ankarasupplier:

"As long as she’s happy with it…‍♀️"

vanitystylez:

"A whole mess! The coloring job is terrible! Love her tho just bad choice of hairstyle."

iamsimplyryan_:

"It's nice .. why everybody dey talk Nay?"

