A Nigerian womenswear brand identified as Lade’s Thread recently recreated actress Bukola Adeeyo's look for a client

A photo collage of the client alongside Adeeyo was posted online, attracted numerous applause from internet users

Recall earlier in January, the Yoruba movie star attended the grand opening of a hotel in the green asoebi look

Style recreations may be ubiquitous but not every designer/tailor can achieve the desired results.

Well, this designer, Lade’s Thread, certainly got it right, if social media comments are anything to go by.

Internet users applauded the recreation. Photo credit: @lades_thread and @bukola_adeeyo

Source: Instagram

Actress Bukola Adeeyo's look for a hotel opening back in January was recently recreated by the womenswear brand.

Dressed in a green and purple ensemble, Bukola redefined elegance in this gorgeous number by celebrity designer, Beccaneedlesnstiches.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The green print dress which was cut to fit her perfectly was bejewelled with gold pearls all across the front part.

To add a bit of pizzazz, the dress also featured drapings made from multiple strands of gold pearls around the shoulders, sleeves, bust and hips.

Well, the look was replicated in black with multiple strands of gold beads.

Swipe to see more photos:

Social media users applaud recreation

rennieoflagos:

"9(She paid well to get that) "

oyintanwa:

"Beautiful "

nwokejinkiru:

"Accurate"

bienarrivengmarketplace:

"It's perfect."

vheedah:

"10 please "

Collect your money: Lady shares outfit received from tailor recommended by mum

Just as there are many talented tailors in Nigeria, there are also those who can't help but serve clients 'breakfast' - the Nigerian slang for disappointment.

This appears to be the case for a lady who recently got her own share of heartbreak from a tailor recommended by her mother.

In a Tiktok video that has since gone viral, the lady is seen showing a photo of the dress she ordered.

Dress is too busy: Nigerians vote down fashionista Kiekie's stylish asoebi look

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori who is popularly known as Kiekie, recently left social media users - and fashion lovers - talking following her recent look at a wedding.

The fashionista shared a video of herself rocking a peach lace dress with a gele in the same shade and a red clutch purse.

The dress featured criss-cross straps with a sweetheart neckline and a huge bow positioned at the back of her neck.

While Kiekie may have been feeling her look, it appears quite a number of people did not approve as they the style too busy.

Source: Legit.ng