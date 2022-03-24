An Instagram user identified as @aloaweye recently shared a video of herself dressed as different female pastors

In the video, the fashionista who owns a clothing store is seen dressing like six different women including Jumoke Adenowo

Two of the pastors have applauded her attempt with several other internet users reacting with excitement

Church fashion doesn't have to be boring and there are some female Nigerian pastors who continue to prove this to be true.

Just recently, a lady identified as @aloaweye left her followers impressed when she posted a video in which she rocked looked inspired by some women in the Ministry.

The lady rocked looks inspired by female pastors. Photo credit: @aloaweye

Source: Instagram

In the video, @aloaweye who owns a clothing store starts off replicating COZA pastor, Modele Fatoyinbo's look by Jumoke Adenowo, TY Bello, Laurie Idahosa, Ifeanyi Adefarasin and Mildred Kingsley-Okonkwo.

All dresses were mostly midi and in floral prints.

Watch video below:

Two pastors share their thoughts about her

idahosalaurie:

"You are spot on with our personalities."

@pastormildred:

"I think she got it only that I would go with a black leather belt instead. But she got my personality perfectly simple, elegant , easy, light and pretty looove the dress. Let me go shop for it ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

Other internet users react

sassy_vitz:

"Ty Bello dress "

finessestitches:

"So accurate "

mr_louisalistair:

"You are called to dress Queens "

whiteleaftea:

"Totally agree. My favorite is No.2 "

Source: Legit.ng