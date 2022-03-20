Choose 1 Area of Attention: Kiekie's Double Bow Asoebi Look Sparks Reactions Among Fashion Lovers
- Nigerian content creator and fashionista, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, recently attended a wedding rocking a stylish asoebi dress
- In a video posted on her Instagram page, the style enthusiast showed off her lovely peach dress which featured a bow at the back of the neck
- However, not so many people do not seem to approve of the style as many people though it a bit too busy
Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori who is popularly known as Kiekie, recently left social media users - and fashion lovers - talking following her recent look at a wedding.
The fashionista shared a video of herself rocking a peach lace dress with a gele in the same shade and a red clutch purse.
The dress featured criss-cross straps with a sweetheart neckline and a huge bow positioned at the back of her neck.
The peach dress also had a side draping made from what appears to be velvet. She accessorised with a cute red purse, styling her gele in a bow knot.
Swipe to see more photos below:
Social media users share thoughts
While Kiekie may have been feeling her look, it appears quite a number of people did not approve as they the style too busy.
Check out some comments below:
laqova:
"Choose one area of attention."
sha_ky_rah:
"Two bows, wrong places."
tellmarh:
"Double bow so close together.. nah."
eze_nwayi:
"The dress isn’t working for me."
therealnifemi:
"The double bow so close didn’t do it for me. It would have been a hit if it’s just with the gele and not on the clothes or just with the clothes with another style of gele."
curvy_glo:
"Dress is too busy."
i_am_j.o.n:
"Nah the headgear ruined it. The dress is divine"
firstama22:
"2 bows very close to each other at the neck and head..... That's a fashion blunder."
endeewillx:
"Nope…the dress is unnecessarily busy…she’s beautiful though ❤️"
palmspringsventures:
"Looks kinda busy with drapes and bows... lovely make up"
_n.n.e.o.m.a.h_:
"I bow has to go that’s too much."
