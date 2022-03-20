Nigerian content creator and fashionista, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, recently attended a wedding rocking a stylish asoebi dress

In a video posted on her Instagram page, the style enthusiast showed off her lovely peach dress which featured a bow at the back of the neck

However, not so many people do not seem to approve of the style as many people though it a bit too busy

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori who is popularly known as Kiekie, recently left social media users - and fashion lovers - talking following her recent look at a wedding.

The fashionista shared a video of herself rocking a peach lace dress with a gele in the same shade and a red clutch purse.

Internet users have expressed disapproval of the style. Photo credit: Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

Source: Instagram

The dress featured criss-cross straps with a sweetheart neckline and a huge bow positioned at the back of her neck.

The peach dress also had a side draping made from what appears to be velvet. She accessorised with a cute red purse, styling her gele in a bow knot.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Swipe to see more photos below:

Social media users share thoughts

While Kiekie may have been feeling her look, it appears quite a number of people did not approve as they the style too busy.

Check out some comments below:

laqova:

"Choose one area of attention."

sha_ky_rah:

"Two bows, wrong places."

tellmarh:

"Double bow so close together.. nah."

eze_nwayi:

"The dress isn’t working for me."

therealnifemi:

"The double bow so close didn’t do it for me. It would have been a hit if it’s just with the gele and not on the clothes or just with the clothes with another style of gele."

curvy_glo:

"Dress is too busy."

i_am_j.o.n:

"Nah the headgear ruined it. The dress is divine"

firstama22:

"2 bows very close to each other at the neck and head..... That's a fashion blunder."

endeewillx:

"Nope…the dress is unnecessarily busy…she’s beautiful though ❤️"

palmspringsventures:

"Looks kinda busy with drapes and bows... lovely make up"

_n.n.e.o.m.a.h_:

"I bow has to go that’s too much."

Collect your money: Lady shares outfit received from tailor recommended by mum

Just as there are many talented tailors in Nigeria, there are also those who can't help but serve clients 'breakfast' - the Nigerian slang for disappointment.

This appears to be the case for a lady who recently got her own share of heartbreak from a tailor recommended by her mother.

In a Tiktok video that has since gone viral, the lady is seen showing a photo of the dress she ordered.

Source: Legit.ng