Grammy-winning superstar, Ayo Balogun who is known as Wizkid recently stepped out looking stylish

The Made In Lagos crooner shared the photos in which he is seen rocking an expensive designer ensemble on his Instagram page

A brief search through the internet revealed that the ensemble is worth almost a whopping N2 million

When it comes to rocking expensive designer fits, best believe Wizkid will always come through with the swag. This time is no different.

The popular international superstar - real name Ayo Balogun - recently stepped out for an event looking dapper in a brown look with white sneakers.

The singer rocked a designer ensemble. Photo credit: Wizkid, Cout De La Liberte

Source: Instagram

Price check

To find out the cost of the Grammy winner's ensemble, Legit.ng recently carried out a search through the internet and the result will leave your mind blown.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The singer donned a Dior Oblique T-shirt in Brown Terry Cotton Jacquard which according to their official website costs N353,000 ($850).

For the bottoms, Wizkid rocked Cout De La Liberte Jimmy/Baby G Brown Flare Leather pants and they cost N1.5 million ($3,773).

The total cost of his ensemble with the exception of his jewellery and sneakers costs N1.9 million ($4,623).

Swipe to see photos below:

Fashion for older men: Actor RMD serves stylish silver fox vibes in stunning new photo

When it comes to older men in Nollywood who are killing it both on-screen and on the fashion scene, RMD definitely comes up top on that list.

Full name Richard Mofe-Damijo, the movie veteran has over the years proven to know his onions when it comes to fashion and style.

Shortly after amusing fans by jumping on the 'Gimme Some' Tiktok challenge, RMD came through with the drip in a well-tailored look.

What I ordered: Nigerians amused over photos of man in ill-fitted jumpsuit

When it comes to experiencing the downsides of either online shopping or drama associated with tailors, it appears men are not left out either!

Just recently, a photo of a man in an oversized black jumpsuit was shared by @nollywoodonline.

However, if the photo put in the collage alongside his own is anything to go by, this was not what he had ordered.

Source: Legit.ng