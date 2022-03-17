Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has taken to social media to share some new photos

In the latest uploads, the Big Brother Naija show host is seen rocking a dapper black and red ensemble

Ebuka is unarguably one of the most stylish men in Nigerian known for rocking jaw-dropping pieces

With Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, one thing is always certain and that is the fact that he is not afraid to experiment with regular styles.

This often sees him making simple looks more interesting and less boring by simply adding some pizzazz to the basics.

Ebuka shared some new photos. Credit: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Source: Instagram

His recent Instagram photos are yet another proof of his unstoppable fashion prowess and we love to see it!

In the photos, he rocked a long-sleeved red shirt over some loose-fitted black pants and accessorized with a black fedora hat.

And if there is one thing Ebuka never misses is his effortless ability to pull off a smooth look with a hat.

This simple-yet-classic look is the latest in the series of stylish ensembles the media personality has rocked over the years.

Swipe below to see full look:

Source: Legit.ng