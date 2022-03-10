Nigerians on social media have reacted with mixed feelings to a trending video of a woman showing off her baby

In the video, the newborn baby is seen with double ear piercing alongside a huge gold neck chain

Internet users who saw the video criticised the mother whom they believe shouldn't be stressing the baby

There are certain fashion practices that most people believe should not be associated with children. However, for others, this is not the case.

A mum has gone viral on social media over how she dressed her newborn baby.

Mixed reactions have trailed the video of the newborn baby.



In a video that is currently trending on social media, the baby believed to be a girl is seen in different outfits.

However, what stands out about the child are the double earring on one of the baby's earlobe indicating that she may have had her ears double pierced.

Interestingly, it doesn't end there.

In another montage, the child who is seen dressed in a Fendi baby onesie is sporting a huge gold neck chain.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users share thoughts

shes_spotless:

"Which kind stress be this na? is too early Abeg."

clear_stretch_marks:

"Wen a yahoo boy marry a slay queen that’s what u get."

adannayaelendu:

"Na ww kukuma give her tummy piercing na."

portable4g:

"A Queen and more has given birth..congratulations."

mulondo_tsivhu:

"This one is child abuse."

iamde_javu1:

"How can you give a new born baby two piercing are you mad or something nawa o."

sarahlinaabel:

"Let kids be kids for God sake."

cyntinjk1900:

"Baby I am so sorry your mum had to make you go through all of this just to prove nothing honestly. I pray that you grow up and become even more wiser and smarter than her. Amen."

Source: Legit.ng