Beautiful Nigerian talent, Bukunmi Oluwasina, recently took to her social media page to celebrate her daughter

The Yoruba movie actress and singer shared some gorgeous new photos in honour of her daughter's first birthday

In one of the photos, they are both rocking matching purple outfits and in the other, red and white ensembles

Thursday, March 3, holds a special place in the heart of Bukunmi Oluwasina as her daughter, Avia, turns a year old.

The Yoruba film actress and talented songbird wowed fans when she shared photos in honour of the very special day.

The celebrity mum shared new photos. Credit: Bukunmi Oluwasina

Source: Instagram

Oluwasina and daughter in lilac

In the first photo shared hours before the birthday, both mother and child are seen donning regal purple dresses.

Little Avia - who has her back to the camera - glows in a multiple-tiered sleeveless ball gown with a lace-up back.

Her mother, on the other hand, rocks a heavily bejewelled dress with drama sleeves, in the same colour as her daughter's.

Oluwasina and daughter in red

In the second look which was posted on Avia's birthday, the mother and daughter are dressed up in beautiful red velvet ball dresses, each wearing a tiara.

Check it out below:

Source: Legit.ng