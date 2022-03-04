Popular Nigerian designer, Bibi Lawrence, recently shared photos of her latest bridal design and it is causing a buzz

The look which is a 2-in-1 ensemble can be rocked as a full-length dress with illusion cutouts and also as a playsuit

Several fashion lovers online have hailed the designer for her creativity and uniqueness when it comes to fashion and style

Bibi Lawrence is known for creative mind-blowing pieces for women and this time around, she took things up a notch.

The talented celebrity designer came through with the sauce when she released photos of yet another jaw-dropping design.

The dress has received several compliments from internet users. Photo credit: Bibi Lawrence

Source: Instagram

Much to the delight of fashion lovers, the design featured two different looks both infused into one dress.

In the first photo shared, the designer dons a dress made from purple 'George' fabric infused with fringe and lace detailing.

She pairs the look with a gold gele. The illusion neckline gives the dress an edgy look.

It, however, got interesting when she switched things up by discarding the skirt to reveal the playsuit which comprised of the top in the first look.

Accessorising with some gold pumps, the designer was after party-ready in the look.

Social media users react to the design

_____benedictah:

"Omo x10000. This outfit is everything good ❤️"

ceci.lia4376:

"Ahhhh. Too hot to look."

wunmicious:

"Ahhh i didn't see this one coming ooo. This one na chilled big Coca-Cola ❤️❤️❤️. Very very beautiful transformer outfit. Higher you go dearest ❤️"

exquisite.faces:

"It’s so beautiful."

Source: Legit.ng