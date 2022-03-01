A video of a bride on what is believed to be her court wedding day has since gone viral on social media

In the video posted by Bella Naija, the bride is seen in a midi skater dress and a stylish fascinator

The video has left many internet users gushing over with love due to the fact that the dress has pockets

Gone are days when court wedding looks for women were restricted to skirts and pantsuits.

These days, women are becoming more daring and fun with their looks and one of such people is Ike Sandra who has left internet users gushing.

Her dress has left internet users gushing over with love. Photo credit: @bellanaijaweddings

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by Bella Naija, the lovely bride is seen rocking a mono strap midi skater dress that did justice to her slender silhouette.

She paired the look with a birdcage fascinator.

Check out the video below:

Fashion lovers gush over dress

ezenwanyi_tsc:

"Pockets! 1 for keeping hard currency the other for small chops."

sisi__tolulope:

"So that I can put small chops inside."

__graced__:

"Found my civil wedding dress."

chiomannama:

"Love love love this dress! You’d make a beautiful bride ‍♀️I should recreate this with my wedding dress."

micie_pee:

"My bridal dress must have pocket so I can keep the “dollars” they spray me there."

avrilbywk:

"Better chin chin go just de inside those pocket ….. can’t be a hungry bride."

