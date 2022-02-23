Lagos state is no doubt the hub of social activities in Nigeria and people are always ready to show up and show out at glamorous events.

Just recently a polo event took place in the state and it saw a high rate of socialites, celebrities and VIP’s in attendance.

To fit with the brunch style of the event, numerous guests turned up in lovely sunny and statement outfits and they caused a buzz on social media.

Fashionable Nigerian celebs and socialites attend polo event. Photos: @daalaoruwari, @dada_omowunmi, @thewhitemelanin, @tolu.aribisala

Source: Instagram

A number of photos from the occasion made the rounds online and fans couldn’t help but get fashion inspiration from the stylish guests.

Legit.ng has gathered some photos of stylish guests from the event. See below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. The White Melanin:

This Digital creator rocked a long checkered frock with puffy sleeves. She complemented the look with a straw hat, tassel earrings, block heels and a cute red bag.

2. Joselyn Dumas and Kayla Oniwo:

Ghanaian actress, Joselyn and Nigerian media personality, Kayla, rocked cute and simple outfits. The actress had on an orange two-piece white Kayla wore a black tank top with hot pink skirt.

3. Omowunmi Dada:

This black and beautiful Nollywood actress made sure her melanin skin popped in her mustard coloured high-slit dress. She also rocked a unique hairpiece decorated with pink roses.

4. Daala Oruwari:

This media personality stayed true to her feisty side with a zebra print bralette and pants. Her red tassel earrings made the look pop.

5. Bola Montana:

This Lagos socialite looked pretty in pink at the polo tournament.

6.The Real Chi:

This social media influencer's cute yellow outfit fit no doubt had many heads turning at the polo event.

7. Chizoba Dorathy:

This pretty lady looked stunning in her lilac suit and purple high heeled shoes. She also made sure to add a touch of yellow to her outfit as she kept in touch with the theme of the event.

8. Temi Marcella:

This pretty lady also graced the polo event in a dashing outfit. She rocked an orange top with puffy sleeves and a matching pair of pants.

9. Tolu Aribisala:

This socialite looked pretty in white. She rocked a cute little dress with cut out sides. Her ponytail hairstyle and baby pink shoes also did well to compliment the look.

10. Larry Hector:

Even young men were not left out in looking good to the polo event. Larry stunned in an all-pink outfit. His pants gave a hint of combat vibes while his top looked like a mix between a shirt and a bolero. All these were complemented with a pair of black boots.

11. Ozo:

This BBNaija star kept things simple with his outfit to the occasion. He rocked a white t-shirt with white pants and hat as well as white sneakers.

See more photos from the event below:

Nice.

Source: Legit.ng