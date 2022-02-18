A young lady had commissioned a tailor to recreate a dress inspired by media personality, Kiekie

However, what she received, in the end, was a far cry from what she had ordered as it lacked fitting

Several Nigerians on social media have been left amused over the trending photos with some sharing their thoughts

Media personality, Kiekie's ankara style has caused quite the drama - and heartache - for a lady who wanted to recreate the look.

Hustlersquare shared a photo collage of both Kiekie in her ankara dress and the other lady in the dress she received from her tailor.

The photo lady who recreated Kiekie's style has sparked reactions. Credit: @hustlersquare

Source: Instagram

In the left photo, Kiekie is seen in a blue and purple ankara dress which was the inspiration for the lady.

However, the recreation wasn't exactly as impressive as the original design as it lacked fitting.

Check out the photos below:

Nigerians react to the photos

estylo_collectionz:

"Before we attack the tailor make we ask how much she pay the tailor oh."

aronkus_meme:

"A little attention to details make a world of difference. From what I can see on the blue, the same tailor is very much capable of making kiekie's own but as usual, no attention to tiny details."

audreys_kiddies_apparels:

"I can’t stop laughing oh."

qbhair:

" All this people ehnnn am sure u sef price am to 1500."

bold_utensils:

"Na Ankara them use na why u use lace put your hands down lemme c something."

funmex_fashion_palace:

"No no no,the plinth suppose to come from right shoulder to left or from left to right not straight."

opemidedesign:

"Why na . I swear this tailor suppose no make heaven.ahhhhhhhhh."

