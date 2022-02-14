A lady identified as Anthonieta Kalunta has taken to social media to share a video of a dress she ordered and what she got

In the video, she posted a photo of a peach sequin and feather dress and another photo of the red and peach dress she received

Several internet users have reacted with mixed feelings with some pointing out that she got her money's worth

While some people are celebrating Valentine's Day, others are nursing heartbreaks - from their tailors.

A lady recently shared a video about a dress order that has left social media users buzzing with mixed reactions.

The video has sparked mixed reactions. Credit: @_anthonieta

In the video shared, she posted a photo of a dress she wanted to be made. The original design was made of peach sequin and feather materials.

The upper part of the dress comprised of a plain peach fabric with feather sleeves while the lower part of the dress was made of sequin.

However, what she got - albeit in a red and peach colour - lacked the neat cut and fitting seen in the original design.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

The video which has since gone viral was reshared via @asoebibella's Instagram page and sparked mixed reactions.

Check out some comments below:

chenlagos:

"Did Sis ask for the color combination? The lace in the original picture alone, sells for about 12 to 15k per yard depending on location, the type of feather used was also very different. Know your tailors capabilities in order to avoid something like this. You can't pay #22k and expect to get the same as what you ordered."

mafott_fabrics:

"This 2022 choose appropriate fabrics, pay appropriate designers with the skill the right amount of money and where possible order from the original designer. So all of us can rest."

amy_cedo:

"You actually got what you ordered na. I think the fabrics is the issue."

yeahmeah:

"Why didnt you pay the original designer.. you find cheap tailor and you got cheap work simple."

alliebee_08:

"People on here are clowning sha… 22k to balance 8k (literally 30k) for a dress and you still can’t get it right?!!!! Nahhh… please, let’s be honest the amount she paid should get her a verrryyy nice dress, a good tailor/fashion designer will get it right! It is obvious the tailor is not so good‍♀️‍♀️ Not everyone will patronise the big names, whom we have all agreed at some point are doing too much with their prices."

the_jolaafrica:

"30k for that dress. Is the original fabric not more than 30k?"

layefaebitonmo:

"Honey you got what you paid for, if you really wanted to get this style with this fabric it wouldn’t cost 22k ❤️"

