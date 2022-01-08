BBNaija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke is living a holy life in the year 2022 as she hinted about letting go of some habits

The reality star stated that she has neither taken alcohol, nor sin, in the last eight days sending a strong signal to her fans

Mercy also revealed that she dreamt about winning souls for God, preaching and healing people, Nigerians have reacted to her post

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ex-housemate, Mercy Eke is turning a leaf in the year 2022 and she is updating her fan about her new self.

The reality star revealed that she has not taken alcohol or committed any sin in the last 8 days.

Mercy also stated that she haven't attended any party not lied to anyone. maintaining that she might be changing her ways.

She also prayed for strnght to continue the new lifestyle because she is tempted to go out and have fun.

Mercy further said she had a dream of becoming a preacher where she is winning souls for God and healing people.

Check out the post below:

Reaction

Nigerians have made funny remarks about Mercy Eke's new lifestyle, some of them felt she was just catching cruise as usual.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Aguy.withmemes_:

"Mummy G.O will be so proud of you."

Mz_maudlyn:

"Nothing is impossible, God can still use her."

Sonia_cypriann:

"My Imo sis leave me oo Na real heaven goal."

Quareema_:

"Slay Mummy GO. Okay naauu!"

Patrashakes90:

"But club no go allow you see road , it is well."

Onyimikky:

"Ride on pastor. Seriously this year na better cruise."

Mhizfavour_adama:

"I pray God gives you the strength if it’s real and genuine."

Leading_lingual:

"Aunty won marry , nothing outside again."

Mercy Eke cries to God

Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija star Mercy Eke seemed tired of spending heavily on expensive things as she appealed to God in a video.

The reality star flaunted her new collection of 5 expensive hairs and begged God to save her from money swallowing addictions.

Nigerians reacted to the short video of the hairs she posted.

