Singer, Timaya's third baby mama, Dunnie Onasanya is not just a talented Visual Studio Artist, Muralist and event producer but also a fashionista.

With a following of over 30,000 on her art page, Dunnie makes painting both fun and fabulous too!

The artist loves to slay with her paintings. Photo credit: @dunnietheartist

Source: Instagram

A brief trip to her Instagram page shows she has a thing for matching outfits with her paintings and it is refreshing to see.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights nine times she slayed alongside her artworks.

Check them out below:

1. Lady in red

In this photo, Dunnie rocked a beautiful red thin strap dress with a sweetheart neckline and some red sandals. This red look complimented her mural art on the wall beside her.

2. Mellow yellow

In this post, she sports a yellow bandage dress which went with her framed artwork hanging on the wall beside her.

3. Blue them away

Rocking a long sleeve bodycon dress, Dunnie came through with the colour coordination with not just her dress but her phone pouch as well, all matching her painting.

4. The golden girl

Here, she donned a shimmery dark gold dress to go with her black, white and gold abstract painting on a canvas.

5. Black and white goddess

Here, she served some monochrome vibes in a mini dress posing beside her black and white love shape painting.

6. Purple 'glowry'

It's purple glory over here as she posed in a velvety long sleeve mini dress with white pumps.

7. The colour of the sky

This light blue silk two-piece flirty look paired with some white heeled slippers complimented her stunning painting.

8. Pretty in pink

Dunnie looked pretty in pink in this form-fitting midi dress with a pair of slingback clear pumps, standing beside her painting comprising of pink, yellow, black and white colours.

9. Make them green with envy

Here, she certainly made fans go green with envy in this gorgeous ruched midi dress posing with her painting that featured the same colour.

Dunnie graduated with distinction from the prestigious Tuskegee University where she obtained a dual degree in the areas of Business Administration and Sales/Marketing.

