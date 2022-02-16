A photo of a lady has since gone viral on social media after she recreated actress Mercy Aigbe's birthday look

Recall several weeks ago, the popular Nollywood actress had celebrated her birthday, rocking different ensembles

Many social media users have shared their thoughts on how impressive the replicated style turned out

A beautiful lady has since been applauded on social media for recreating one of Mercy Aigbe's birthday looks.

Recall in January, the newlywed Nollywood star shared several photos of herself in different fabulous ensembles, one of which was a beaded off-shoulder dress.

Internet users were impressed with the look. Photo credit: Mercy Aigbe, Kerry Apparel

Source: Instagram

Well, it certainly didn't take long before the look got recreated by a fashionista who appeared to have done a pretty impressive job of it.

Check out the post below:

Social media users react

The dress recreation left quite a number of people impressed with some even suggesting the replication was finer than the original.

There were some who rated it a complete 10/10.

Celebrity style steal: Actress Nkechi Blessing recreates Mercy Aigbe's 'Hajia Minnah' look

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, on February 1, took to social media to release some new photos in anticipation of her birthday which was less than two weeks away.

The screen diva opted for a conservative look mostly popular with practising Muslim women in Nigeria.

In the photos shared, Blessing donned a white dress with a gold stripe see-through fabric worn over it.

She rocked a pristine white turban and sported scarlet lips in the lovely photos which were a style recreation of another famous star, Mercy Aigbe.

Source: Legit.ng