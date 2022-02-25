A beautiful lady's attempt at recreating an elaborately-designed maxi dress has sparked mixed reactions on social media

The glaring differences between the original dress and that which was recreated had internet users critiquing the work

This is one among the latest in the fashion trend of recreating styles including those of celebrities

While some people have been able to successfully pull off a style recreation, there are others whose attempts leave people scratching their heads.

Nigerians on social media have been buzzing with mixed reactions over a recent post which spotlighted another style recreation.

The dress has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @asoebiafrica

Source: Instagram

The photos shared by fashion blogger, @asoebiafrica, showed a photo of a lady rocking a heavily beaded long-sleeve dress with a nude shade of fabric and pearl-like beaded strings making up the bodice.

However, on the right in the photo collage is a recreated version of the dress which appears to have left quite a number of people unimpressed - and amused.

Social media users react to the recreation

makanjuolatessy:

"The real one be like angel. The second one be like ghost from nollywood movies."

thevc_store:

"Was that supposed to be a knot in the middle of the recreation?"

cheewayn:

"Is the second lady wearing a barbwire?"

cedarcleopatra:

"Some tailors eehn,I swear am laughing at my teeth."

delish_bakerygh:

"Make some Tailors dey talk true. I cannot do it is not a Crime."

martinellaofficial:

"Money for bead no reach."

fiercelyfab1

"All i have to say is d wat I got dress tailor screaming dis life I can’t kill myself ooo."

annakorsovi:

"The recreation looks like a knot instead of pleats. A gather would have done a better job too. Then the bead where not arranged and scanty so a 5 for effort."

adejoke_30:

"Wetin she tie for waist."

funmiladee:

"Recreation looks like that costume for worshipping Osun"

How much did she pay? Reactions as lady left in shock over dress received from tailor

Media personality, Kiekie's ankara style has caused quite the drama - and heartache - for a lady who wanted to recreate the look.

Hustlersquare shared a photo collage of both Kiekie in her ankara dress and the other lady in the dress she received from her tailor.

In the left photo, Kiekie is seen in a blue and purple ankara dress which was the inspiration for the lady.

Source: Legit.ng