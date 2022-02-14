Monday, February 14 marked Valentine's Day and many around the world are celebrating in style and Nigerian celebrities are not left out.

Several celebrities ranging from movie stars, reality stars, singers and designers have shared photos of themselves rocking red ensembles in honour of the day dubbed Lover's Day.

The stars rocked red. Photo credit: @tiannahsplacempire, @pereegbiofficial and @iyaboojofespris

In this article, Legit.ng highlights 10 celebrities who have marked the day with gorgeous photos.

Check them out below:

1. Maria

The BBNaija star stunned in a cloud of red ruffles as she posed in a maxi dress in a stationed canoe. With bold red lips, she wore her dark curls down.

2. Pere

The TDH reality star came through with the charm in a two-piece red ensemble comprising of a deconstructed top with a peekaboo neckline. He paired the look with some white sneakers.

3. Lilian Afegbai

The Nollywood actress posed in a greenery background, slaying in a red corset bodice maxi gown with a high slit. She wore her hair in a ponytail, showing off her dangling earrings.

4. Saga

The BBNaija star - a few hours before Valentine's Day - shared some sizzling photos of himself in a white pantsuit emblazoned with red kisses all over as he posed with a rose stem between his lips.

5. Mercy Eke

The 2019 BBNaiaj winner came through with the boss vibes as she rocked a monochromatic look on a Mercedez ride - the red lips and red bouquet, her only nod to Valentine's Day fashion.

6. Toyin Lawani

The celebrity designer opted for a rocky background for her photoshoot as she rocked a peplum mini dress.

7. Nini

Nini went the flirty school girl route as she sported red checkered skirt, a cute crop top and jacket which she paired with some knee-high leather boots in black.

8. Iyabo Ojo

The actress and businesswoman certainly did not come to play as she posed in a red velvety mono strap dress with studded designs.

9. Beatrice

The reality star rocked platinum blond braids which she styled in Bantu knots as she sported a mono strap asymmetric dress with red pumps sandals.

10. Yemi Alade

The songbird turned up the heat as she showed off some major skin in this flirty dress shirt, some red ballons serving as the perfect props.

11. Lucy

The reality star rocked a mono strap maxi dress with a thigh-high slit.

Nigerian celebrities surely took Valentine's Day fashion pretty seriously and we are loving just how gorgeous they all love.

