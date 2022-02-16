Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2018 reality TV star, Alex Unusual, clocked 26 on Tuesday, February 15

In honour of her new age, the Double Wahala ex-housemate shared some photos from her birthday shoot

While she rocked a black dress in one, she channelled her inner Barbie in a colourful themed photoshoot

Alex Unusual celebrated her 26th birthday on Tuesday, February 15, and shared some stunning photos on her Instagram page.

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2018 reality star has been serving major looks since she shot into the limelight and for her birthday, she made sure not to disappoint.

Alex turned a year older recently. Photo credit: @alex_unusual

Source: Instagram

In her latest Instagram posts, the Double Wahala ex-housemate and brand influencer posed for the camera, sporting two different looks.

Alex Unusual as a blue-hair baddie

The tall ebony beauty came through with the edginess as she sported a vibrant blue punk hairstyle and a nude makeup look.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She donned a full-length backless dress and rocked some bling drop earrings.

Swipe to see photos below:

Alex Unusual as an Afro Barbie

For her second look, the reality star switched things up a bit as she went full girlie girl in this one. Wearing a lime green two-piece comprising of a cropped shirt and a button-down mini skirt, Alex rocked a big Afro with bold makeup.

She paired the look with some chunky sandals and - just like Barbie dolls that come in boxes - she posed in a life-size pink box of her own.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Celebrity birthday glam: BBNaija star Angel Smith marks new age in shimmery aqua photoshoot

Angel Smith clocked 22 on February 13, 2022, and celebrated her birthday in grand style.

Birthdays, for many people, are special days and for the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, it was certainly one day to give her fans a different look.

Known for her love for rocking revealing outfits, Angel took a break from the usual in her birthday photoshoot.

Posing feet-deep in the water, Angel donned in a silver sequin maxi dress with a thigh-high slit and fringe detailing.

Source: Legit.ng