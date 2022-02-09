Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Nengi Hampson, appears to have stolen the hearts of many people with her red ankara photoshoot as two more ladies recently jumped on the trend.

In the original photos, the Lockdown star posed in a deep red colour, holding a basket of flowers.

The ladies jumped on the fancy look. Photo credit: Nengi Hampson, ankarafabulousity and Teddybear Oyinkansola Ademide

In the first photo shared by @ankarafabulousity, a lady recreated the look only here's was in a yellow and black fabric of the same print as opposed to Nengi's which was in red and black.

Comments

libertinf:

"Beautiful African style "

e__stitches:

"❤️"

See the photos below:

In the second photo, another lady opted for a closer look to the original as she opted for a similar fabric albeit in a lighter version of the original look.

Comments

datdynamitegurl

"It's beautiful but blike her cloth nor reach "

immaculate_wears:

"Mehn people will always see fault regardless Forgetting dt hands can never be equal 10/10 for me"

am_lolardey:

"D wrapper too small but still nice sha ❤️"

Check the photos below:

