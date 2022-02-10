When it comes to photoshoots for birthdays and other kinds of special occasions, there are certainly no limits to how creative people can get.

Popular Nigerian fashion stylist, Kemi Goodey, turned 40 on February 9, 2022, and picked quite the photoshoot for her special day.

The stylist brought some nostalgia to the timeline with her shoot. Photo credit: @eleanorgoodeyphotography and @saidmhamadofficial

Known for her impeccable custom designs, Goodey who runs the styling company, Heiress Couture, certainly meant business when it came to her birthday glam.

Starting the big day with some photos of herself in a vibrant yellow maxi gown, the stylist proceeded to bring some nostalgia to her timeline by sharing some old school-inspired photos - a homage to the era she was born in.

Throwback to the 80s

In the numerous photos which featured her kids in some, Goodey is seen rocking a classic Iro and Buba with a gele that matched her bottom fit.

She accessorised with some coral beads around her neck, on both ears and around her wrist, and paired it with a maroon coloured clutch purse with a chain sling.

Sporting scarlet lips - a look which was also very popular in the 80s - Goodey completed her old school look with a pair of white flats.

Present-day slay

She brought her fans back to the present day in a pristine cloud of blue goodness by rocking a corset bodice mini dress illusion maxi gown with ruffles at the middle and edge of the lower part of the dress.

For this look, she rocked flawless makeup and sported a centre-part straight hair.

