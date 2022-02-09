Nollywood is blessed with some of the best female acts who are in their fifties that are not only skilled in their craft but also ageless and fashionable too!

While some women tend to grow most conservative (fashion-wise) with age, this is not the case with these screen goddesses.

The movie stars have a thing for girly looks. Photo credit: Sola Sobowale, Ibinabo Fiberesima and Ngozi Nwosu.

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights six talented Nollywood stars over 50 whose fashion game is top-notch.

Check them out below:

1. Sola Sobowale

The King Of Boys star is one lady who is big on stylish looks. Despite being in her 50s, Sobowale slays in swaggy looks effortlessly. In the photo shared, she is sporting an adire dungaree with a white t-shirt.

2. Kate Henshaw

The Cross River beauty known for her dedication to fitness is also another lady who has no qualms rocking some girl looks. From mini dresses to shorts, there is no holding the filmstar from exploring her youthful side.

3. Ayo Adesanya

The popular actress is one lady who is known for sporting some pretty girly looks. At 52, the movie star is not about to let age get in the way of her style.

4. Shaffy Bello

At 51, the Nollywood star has proven to be a style icon in her own lane. When she's not serving rich aunty vibes, she rocks outfits proving she is indeed 'one of the girls'.

5. Ngozi Nwosu

The Nollywood actress may be 58, but she is certainly a girly girl at heart and it reflects in the way she dresses.

6. Ibinabo Fiberesima

The Nigerian actress and ex-beauty queen is 51. However, a brief trip through her Instagram page will have you questioning whether she isn't in fact way younger.

These women are over 50, but they have remained stylish, classy, and elegant regardless, and have refused to move or be swept aside.

Source: Legit.ng