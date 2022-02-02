Big Brother Naija 2021 reality star, Jackie B, has taken to social media to share some new photos with her son, Nathan

The photos which have since gone viral melting hearts online, see the reality star and her son rocking matching outfits

This comes weeks after 2020 Lockdown star, Praise, shared some adorable photos matching outfits with his own son, Jamie

Nigerian reality star, Jackie B, is certainly one proud mama who is never afraid to show it and this time is yet another proof of that.

The reality star rocked matching outfits with her son. Photo credit: @thejackiebent

Source: Instagram

The Big Brother Naija 2021 reality star recently melted hearts when she took to her Instagram page to share some new photos with her son, Nathan.

In the photos, the Shine Ya Eyes star is seen rocking a balloon-sleeved print crop top over a pair of wide-legged blue pants.

Posing in different shots with her was Nathan who wore a short-sleeve shirt over a pair of shorts in the same print and colour as his mum's.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Reactions

singhniniofficial:

"Beautiful ❤️"

official_mercyeke:

"Lovely "

thearinolao:

"So precious "

janet_koroma:

"You guys are so beautiful."

weightlossbynelly:

"Cute mummy nd son Duo"

ulunwa_onyii:

"Beautiful mum and handsome son"

Source: Legit.ng