Nigerian fashionista and daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, Temi, is one celebrity who never misses out on an opportunity to look fashionable - no matter the weather.

Although more of a minimalist especially when compared with her vivacious sister, DJ Cuppy, Temi is big on fashion and style and her Instagram feed is proof of that.

Just recently, the actress and fashion influencer, took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself rocking an all-black ensemble, a colour which she is known for as seen on her social media platforms.

The outfit consisted of a belted black puffer coat with blue inner lining, which she paired over black tights and a pair of black puddle boots.

The coat is a gabardine puffer jacket designed by Prada going for N59,000 ($144) on a shopping website, www.fmmstore.com.

Her boots are black matte buddle boats by Bottega Veneta and they are retailing for N270k ($650) on the brand's website.

Together, her coat and boots cost N329k.

See post below:

The fashionista is big on designer ensembles. Photo credit: @temiotedola, Prada, Bottega Veneta

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng