Barbados-born American singer, Rihanna, recently set the internet space on fire with news of her pregnancy.

Photos of the 33-year-old singer, actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman posing alongside her beau, rapper, A$AP Rocky have since flooded social media.

The singer rocked a designer puffer coat. Photo credit: @rihannaofficlal, Chanel

However, what Rihanna wore in the photos was anything but a regular coat - she is a superstar after all.

Walking the streets of Harlem, where Rocky grew up, in a snowstorm wearing a hot pink coat, a gold chain-link belt and a very rare vintage cross necklace with gripoix crystals draped over her bare stomach, the singer looked exceptionally happy.

Price check

A brief search through the internet shows that the hot pink coat is a Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld pink silk puffer coat with Gripoix buttons, fw 1996 which - according to shopping website, www.1stdibs.com - costs N4.4 million ($10,702 ).

The vintage necklace is a Christian Lacroix necklace. Although the full necklace was not available online, the Paris couture Heart Crystal Cross pendant brooch is being sold for N2.2 million ($5,500) on dsfantiquejewelry.com.

