A Nigerian lady identified as @omijuju1 on Twitter, recently got social media users talking after sharing photos of an outfit she made using different things including fabric bleach.

There are many people who believe making designs with bleach is super fun and it’s a great way to show your sense of style and personality and Omijuju is one of them.

The young lady used bleach to create the design and her post has sparked reactions. Photo credit: @Omijuju1

Source: Twitter

In the photos shared, the stylish dressmaker is seen posing in a long-sleeved crop top with a fitted mini skirt.

The fabric which appears stretchy has several bright spots on the sleeves and the front part of the skirt.

In her caption, Omijuju hints at using bleach to create the design.

In her words:

"Look what I made with a random fabric and hypo."

See post below:

Reactions

While there were some people who applauded Omijuju's creativity, there were still concerns about the durability of a fabric that has gone through that amount of bleach.

Check out some comments below:

@ketkezi:

"I can't even lie, this is absolutely beautiful plus it requires an amount of intelligence and creativity to pull off something this simple yet beautiful piece."

@LilyGEMI9:

"When this clothe go start to tear nor blame hypo o cos them kuku talk am say hypo go wipe oo for a reason."

@coolj2bad:

"Wash that cloth two times whether e no go tear."

@_therealNonso:

"Those design patterns look too consistent to be the effect of hypo. Buh it's beautiful nonetheless."

@prettychi007:

"It's fine for now.. But be rest assured you ruined the fabric because it'll definitely have patches in all the areas the bleach touched.. Maybe not not but eventually. And don't say the fabric can withstand it because it won't. You're beautiful btw."

Source: Legit.ng