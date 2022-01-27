When it comes to conservative fashion in Nigerian, northern fashionistas easily come up top and it is not hard to see why.

Due to their Muslim faith being big on women keeping their bodies covered in decent clothing, these women continue to devise means to look au courant while still maintaining a great level of decency.

With every wedding nikah that takes place, we see different brides rocking breath-taking ensembles that more often than not leave people gushing with love and admiration.

Just recently, fashion blogger, @asoebi_styles, shared a compilation of eight different northern brides looking glorious in their wedding outfits, asking fans to share some of the things they love about their looks.

Swipe to see more videos below:

Reactions

Many internet users had quite a lot of positive things to say, ranging from their henna designs to their elegance but one response was pretty consistent and that was the fact that these women were always modest.

Check out some comments below:

official_rubyjayjay:

"They are so beautiful."

azeezatomolabake:

"Beautiful,Decency,Classy and still Trending."

_kaflam:

"Conservative, simplicity, class."

quickfixwigs:

"Beauties❤️❤️. I like their hand tattoo more."

hairstyledby__tmi:

"Decency and classic."

officialchidima_:

"class decency."

fadedindigo:

"Their elegance."

Fashionista Muslim bride

There are many ways to dress fashionably while maintaining a great amount of decency and this is exactly what a Nigerian bride recently did for her big day.

While some may prefer to go for the safe and conventional looks, there are some who get creative with their style.

One of such is Zainab whose wedding dress is nothing short of elegant.

Designed by clothing brand, Emagine by Bukola, a video of Zainab on her wedding day was uploaded to their official Instagram page.

In the video, Zainab posed for several shots in the gorgeous lace and tulle dress which look like something off the runway.

Applauding Nigerian designers

While it is common to see people fail terribly at dress recreations, it does not take away from the fact that Nigeria is home to a lot of incredibly talented fashion designers.

This week saw some designers shutting down the notion that style recreations shouldn't be a thing.

From viral asoebi trends to foreign styles, these designers made sure to come through with the talent!

